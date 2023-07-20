Neighbors express concern over so-called ‘street takeovers’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police responded to several so-called ‘street takeovers’ Sunday night and into early Monday morning across northeast Portland.

“You know,” Gina, who lives near one of the intersections that was taken over, explained. “Two-hundred people in the streets shooting off fireworks into the trees when it’s hot and dry. It’s just like, ‘I want a bazooka.’ It is dangerous. It is annoying. It is just infuriating.”

Gina said she heard several street takeovers happening around the city, which led her, and many of her neighbors, to call the police.

“They just kind of said, ‘we know about it. Thanks!’ And hung up,” she recalled.

During the events, Portland police said they towed six vehicles, recovered three guns and arrested four people.

“If the police are involved that’s helpful,” Charley Rowley, a Portlander living several blocks away from Sunday night’s events, said. “I’m glad someone is trying to do something about it.”

Staff at a northeast Portland 7-Eleven near NE 60th Avenue and Prescott Street, said one of the takeovers brought in groups of people, who they captured on camera ripping through their shelves and threatening them.

The surveillance video shared with FOX 12 shows dozens of people flooding the convenience store.

During the events, staff shared with FOX 12 that employees called the police several times as they were, in their words, “raided.” One staff member shared they were threatened with a gun.

In the surveillance video, several people can be seen behind the counter pulling cigarettes and other tobacco products off the shelves and then throwing them to people on the other side, who then walk out.

“No one can do anything,” Gina said, “and it’s very frustrating.”

FOX 12 was told the gathering of people didn’t leave the convenience store until two gentlemen stepped in. They can be seen opening their mouths, apparently screaming at the alleged thieves, according to staff members, and then physically forcing them out the doors.

FOX 12 was told that’s when the shop owner came by and was able to lock the door.

Gina claims to have seen upwards to seven of these takeovers during the last year and a half, and she says she’s at a loss for what to do.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s quiet. I’m going to finally get some sleep,’ and then there’s nothing to be done. No one to call. So,” she said, “we just hide out in our houses.”

