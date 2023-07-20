Oregon lawmakers push Kotek to review all prison commutations granted by Brown

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon lawmakers on Thursday sent a letter to Governor Tina Kotek urging her to review all the prisoner commutations granted by her predecessor, Kate Brown.

The letter from Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Rep. Cliff Bentz comes after investigators linked the suspicious deaths of four women found around the Portland metro to a person of interest earlier this week.

It is believed that this person of interest was released from prison in 2021 by Brown so that they could assist in wildfire fighting efforts.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has referred to the person of interest as a “prolific thief and career criminal.”

FOX 12 has not named the person of interest because they have not been charged with a crime.

“In light of these recent events, we write with deep concern for Oregonians’ safety. It is no secret that the Portland area has already been experiencing a severe and dangerous crime crisis in recent years. 2021 and 2022 were the deadliest years in Portland’s history, with both years soaring past the previous homicide record set in 1987,” the lawmakers wrote.

Chavez-DeRemer and Bentz went on to explain that Brown granted clemency to more than 1,000 inmates, which is more than all Oregon governors in the past 50 years combined.

Four dead women found around the Portland metro are linked, investigators said on Monday, July 17, 2023. (KPTV)

“Despite this extensive and troubling record, and despite the Portland area facing an unprecedented onslaught of crime, Governor Brown proceeded with granting this person a conditional commutation without any other public input or feedback,” the lawmakers continued. “Understandably, this situation has left many Oregonians deeply concerned about the hundreds of clemencies granted by Governor Brown. As we work to decrease crime and restore safety for Oregonians, we urge you to review every single conditional commutation granted by Governor Brown to ensure no one is a victim of the former governor’s reckless leniency. Additionally, we would like to work with you to determine a clear and transparent clemency procedure to ensure Oregonians have a say in the process.”

FOX 12 has reached out to the offices of Gov. Kotek and Fmr. Gov. Brown for reaction and this story will be updated after their responses are received.

