Portland man arrested for murder of Parkrose Heights woman

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2022 Parkrose Heights murder of a Portland woman, according to police.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Vincent W. Scroggins, 59, of Portland, was taken into custody Wednesday for the death of 59-year-old Penelope Fagan.

Fagan was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.

Following an investigation, the medical examiner found Fagan died from blunt force trauma. Her manner of death was later determined to be homicide.

Scroggins was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree-Domestic Violence and Unlawful Use of a Weapon-Domestic Violence.

