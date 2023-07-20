Portland’s first Black fire chief retires, city honors her with ceremony

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s first-ever Black fire chief was honored Wednesday before City Council after she returned from the agency last week.

An appreciation ceremony was held for Fire Chief Sara Boone after her 28-year career with Portland Fire & Rescue.

In 1995, Boone became the first Black woman to enter the ranks of Portland firefighters. She became chief in 2019 and led the department through some of the most difficult times in the department’s history.

Looking back, Boone says there has been great progress when it comes to women and Black Americans in the industry.

“When it comes to African American women leading fire agencies across the nation, very few and far between,” Boone says. “Over the last four years, you’ve seen some really great strides. Where my counterpart leads Chicago Fire, which is like the third largest fire department in the nation. And then as far as females, we have a female leading LA Fire Department as well as well as New York City. So both on gender and race, we’ve made incredible strides.”

Ryan Gillespie has been named interim fire chief. He will service in that position until the new city administrator takes over control of the Fire Bureau in 2025.

