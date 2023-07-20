Suspects arrested in 2020 Hillsboro murder

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Suspects in the 2020 murder of an Oregon man have been arrested, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

According to officers, the body of Alexis “Big-Kat” Vega-Cruz was found Nov. 4 in a Hillsboro park.

On June 22, US Marshals and Hillsboro detectives took Tyren Todd Thomas into custody for the murder. Five days later, Viviana Lucinda Vallejo was also taken into custody for her involvement in the death.

Police have not released specifics of the investigation or what led to the arrests but say Vallejo has also been charged with murder.

Hillsboro P.D. asks anyone with additional information on the death of Vega-Cruz to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190 or the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

