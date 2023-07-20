Suspects arrested in 2020 Hillsboro murder

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Suspects in the 2020 murder of an Oregon man have been arrested, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

According to officers, the body of Alexis “Big-Kat” Vega-Cruz was found Nov. 4 in a Hillsboro park.

On June 22, US Marshals and Hillsboro detectives took Tyren Todd Thomas into custody for the murder. Five days later, Viviana Lucinda Vallejo was also taken into custody for her involvement in the death.

SEE ALSO: Two bodies found in Oregon City unrelated, police say

Police have not released specifics of the investigation or what led to the arrests but say Vallejo has also been charged with murder.

Hillsboro P.D. asks anyone with additional information on the death of Vega-Cruz to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190 or the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police looking for her vehicle
On Tuesday, an inmate at the Washington County jail threw a cup of scalding hot water in the...
VIDEO: Oregon inmate throws cup of scalding water in fellow inmate’s face

Latest News

Two bodies found in Oregon City unrelated, police say
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/20)
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Two bodies found in Oregon City unrelated, police say
Air quality concerns following old Kmart fire in NE Portland