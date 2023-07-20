Teen missing, ‘endangered’ from Vancouver home

15-year-old Kadence Clark went missing Wednesday from her Vancouver, Wash. house.
15-year-old Kadence Clark went missing Wednesday from her Vancouver, Wash. house.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:06 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old girl went missing Wednesday from her Vancouver, Wash. house, and is listed as “endangered,” according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for Kadence Clark, and call 911 if she is seen or if anyone learns about where she may be.

Kadence Clark:

  • “Mixed-race” female with brown, curly hair.
  • About 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 125 pounds.
  • Last seen wearing a blue Vans hoody with a checkered pattern and white slide-on shoes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

