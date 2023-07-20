Two bodies found in Oregon City unrelated, police say

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon City Ore. (KPTV) - Two separate bodies found in Oregon City on Tuesday are not suspected to be foul play, Oregon City officials say.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oregon City police officers responded to a report of a dead woman in the drivers seat of a vehicle in a WinCo parking lot.

Officials began an investigation and did not suspect foul play. According to the Oregon City Police Department, officers discovered evidence that the death was potentially drug related.

At about 7 p.m. the same day, a dead man was found near the Alliance Charter School on Front Avenue. The identity of the man is still unknown and officials are investigating whether or not this is related to a missing person investigation.

Officials do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police looking for her vehicle
On Tuesday, an inmate at the Washington County jail threw a cup of scalding hot water in the...
VIDEO: Oregon inmate throws cup of scalding water in fellow inmate’s face

Latest News

First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/20)
Air quality concerns following old Kmart fire in NE Portland
Neighbors express concern over so-called ‘street takeovers’ in NE Portland
Kmart fire air quality concerns
Air quality concerns following old Kmart fire in NE Portland