Two bodies in Oregon City unrelated, police say

Oregon City Ore. (KPTV) - Two separate bodies found in Oregon City on Tuesday are not suspected to be foul play, Oregon City officials say.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oregon City police officers responded to a report of a dead woman in the drivers seat of a vehicle in a WinCo parking lot.

Officials began an investigation and did not suspect foul play. According to the Oregon City Police Department, officers discovered evidence that the death was potentially drug related.

At about 7 p.m. the same day, a dead man was found near the Alliance Charter School on Front Avenue. The identity of the man is still unknown and officials are investigating whether or not this is related to a missing person investigation.

Officials do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

