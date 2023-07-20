Two bodies in Oregon City unrelated, police say

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon City Ore. (KPTV) - Two separate bodies found in Oregon City on Tuesday are not suspected to be foul play, Oregon City officials say.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oregon City police officers responded to a report of a dead woman in the drivers seat of a vehicle in a WinCo parking lot.

Officials began an investigation and did not suspect foul play. According to the Oregon City Police Department, officers discovered evidence that the death was potentially drug related.

At about 7 p.m. the same day, a dead man was found near the Alliance Charter School on Front Avenue. The identity of the man is still unknown and officials are investigating whether or not this is related to a missing person investigation.

Officials do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland

Latest News

Air quality concerns following old Kmart fire in NE Portland
Street racing arrests, concerns
Kmart fire air quality concerns
Air quality concerns following old Kmart fire in NE Portland
Street racing arrests made
Street racing arrests, concerns