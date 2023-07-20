Vancouver Lake under algae toxin warning

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health issued a toxin warning due to harmful algae for Vancouver Lake on Wednesday.

This warning comes after a warning was issued for Lacamas Lake earlier this month.

Officials recommend no swimming or water skiing, and no water contact for animals. They also say to avoid areas of scum.

If water with cyanotoxins is swallowed it can cause abdominal pain. Vomiting, numbness of the lips and dizziness. The water can also be deadly to small pets.

