Vancouver Lake under algae toxin warning

Clark County Public Health issued a toxin warning due to harmful algae for Vancouver Lake on Wednesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health issued a toxin warning due to harmful algae for Vancouver Lake on Wednesday.

This warning comes after a warning was issued for Lacamas Lake earlier this month.

SEE ALSO: 12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland

Officials recommend no swimming or water skiing, and no water contact for animals. They also say to avoid areas of scum.

If water with cyanotoxins is swallowed it can cause abdominal pain. Vomiting, numbness of the lips and dizziness. The water can also be deadly to small pets.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock

Latest News

Vancouver Lake under algae toxin warning
Family remembers woman killed by car crash at bus stop in Portland
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Husband to Jeanie Diaz reflects on her life
Family remembers woman killed by car crash at bus stop in Portland