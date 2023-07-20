Reward offered after Vancouver man found shot dead in garage

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Vancouver Police Department are asking for help to solve the murder of a 53-year-old Vancouver man found dead in his garage two months ago.

Randall West was found dead on May 27 in the garage of his Vancouver home on Northeast 137th Avenue. The Clark County Medical Examiner announced in June that West had been shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

West’s family say he was an avid fisherman when he was younger and a fan of playing billiards.

His death is still under investigation and detectives are asking for any information that may help lead to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to Crime Stoppers and that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

