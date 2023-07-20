Reward offered after Vancouver man found shot dead in garage

Randall West.
Randall West.(Crime Stoppers of Oregon)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Vancouver Police Department are asking for help to solve the murder of a 53-year-old Vancouver man found dead in his garage two months ago.

RELATED: Man found dead in Vancouver garage died from multiple gunshots

Randall West was found dead on May 27 in the garage of his Vancouver home on Northeast 137th Avenue. The Clark County Medical Examiner announced in June that West had been shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

West’s family say he was an avid fisherman when he was younger and a fan of playing billiards.

His death is still under investigation and detectives are asking for any information that may help lead to an arrest.

SEE ALSO: Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 death of Portland teen

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to Crime Stoppers and that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police say victim’s vehicle found in Southern Oregon
15-year-old Kadence Clark went missing Wednesday from her Vancouver, Wash. house.
Teen missing, ‘endangered’ from Vancouver home

Latest News

Joel Tranby, a 21-year-old Bend resident, was climbing North Sister with his girlfriend on...
College student falls to his death climbing Central Oregon mountain
Clyde Hunt
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 death of Portland teen
KPTV File Image
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 18 in Tillamook County
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
7 winning Powerball tickets sold in Oregon