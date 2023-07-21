1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Multnomah neighborhood early Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard at Southwest 22nd Avenue. Police say one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A fourth person was not injured.

The Major Crash Team will investigate the crash. Police say their response is delayed as the MCT was still on scene of a double deadly crash that happened on Southeast Powell Boulevard Thursday night.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on SE Powell Boulevard

Southwest Barbur Boulevard will be closed between Southwest 21st Avenue and Southwest 24th Avenue throughout the morning. Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes.

Police on scene of deadly crash in SW Portland (KPTV)

Anyone with information about the crash should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-191095.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.