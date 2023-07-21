2 dead, 2 in hospital after crash on SE Powell Boulevard

Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.
Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead and two more are in the hospital after a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, East Precinct officers responded to a a report off a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 63rd Avenue involving multiple cars.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two people dead. A third person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries and a fourth taken to the hospital who is expected to survive, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The crash is being investigated and Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed to all traffic between Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue.

If anyone has information about the crash and has not already spoken to the police, please email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-190919.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
7 winning Powerball tickets sold in Oregon
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

Portland Police Bureau 2022 annual report data
Musical fundraiser for local musician
Portland’s music community comes together for cancer fundraiser
Portland's music community come together for cancer fundraiser
2022 Portland Police Bureau report
Portland Police Bureau 2022 annual report data