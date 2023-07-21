2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on SE Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead and two more are in the hospital after a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, East Precinct officers responded to a a report off a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 63rd Avenue involving multiple cars.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead. A third person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries and a fourth taken to the hospital who is expected to survive, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The crash is being investigated and Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue.

If anyone has information about the crash and has not already spoken to the police, please email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-190919.

