Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi-truck in Washington County
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died early Friday morning after being hit by a semi-truck on a Washington County roadway.
The crash happened on Northwest Susbauer Road, near Cornelius, at about 5:30 a.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The sheriff’s office says Northwest Susbauer Road will be closed between Northwest Long Road and Northwest Hornecker Road during the crash investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
