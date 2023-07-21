Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi-truck in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died early Friday morning after being hit by a semi-truck on a Washington County roadway.

The crash happened on Northwest Susbauer Road, near Cornelius, at about 5:30 a.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff’s office says Northwest Susbauer Road will be closed between Northwest Long Road and Northwest Hornecker Road during the crash investigation.

Road Closure: NW Susbauer Rd is closed between NW Long Rd and NW Hornecker Rd for a fatal crash investigation. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/1SahKhIYfe — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) July 21, 2023

No other details have been released at this time.

