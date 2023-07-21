Comfortably warm summer weather through the weekend, plus some morning clouds in spots

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s far more comfortable outside this afternoon with temperatures running 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday.  No 90s for today and most likely no one is complaining.  This is due to a “marine push” which means cooler ocean air poured into the I-5 corridor overnight from Longview to Eugene.  Morning clouds in spots have retreated to the coastline this afternoon.

With a very stable weather pattern through the weekend, we expect a push of cooler ocean air into the valleys each night and that will bring areas of morning clouds.  But every midday/afternoon through Sunday will be sunny and comfortable.  High temperatures remain in the 80s through the weekend.  The coastline will see the usual mix of morning clouds/fog/drizzle and then partly cloudy afternoons.  Eastern Oregon is hot though with highs around 100 in spots!

Next week we’ll be a bit cooler as the big hot ridge of high pressure moves farther east into the central USA.  There’s even a slight shower chance Monday or (more likely) Tuesday.  Last year we saw a historic heatwave for the last week of July but that sure won’t be the case this year!  There’s no sign of a heatwave through the end of July.

