Crews respond to brush fire near Vista Ridge Tunnel

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews responded to a brush fire off of Highway 26 in Portland Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at about 9:30 a.m. that crews were at a brush fire at the west end of the Vista Ridge Tunnel.

The right and middle lanes of westbound Highway 26 were initially closed while crews were on scene. The middle lane reopened by 10 a.m. while the right lane remained closed.

The roadway was fully reopened at about 10:20 a.m.

There’s no word at this time how big the fire is or what caused it.

