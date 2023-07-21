Hillsboro P.D. looking for car in hit-and-run crash.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car that fled from a crash Thursday.

According to officers, a black Toyota Camry (2012-2014) was involved in a “serious injury, hit-and-run crash” around 10:20 p.m. near 1600 E Main Street.

The car is reportedly missing a passenger-side mirror.

The Hillsboro P.D. asks if you have any information you call the non-emergency line at (503) 629-0111 and reference case #23-13848.

