Lewis and Clark Bridge between Rainier, Longview now open

Lewis and Clark Bridge
Lewis and Clark Bridge(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAINIER Ore. (KPTV) - The Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Columbia River reopened Thursday evening, according to the Oregon and Washington State Departments of Transportation.

RELATED: Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure

The bridge connecting Rainier to Longview, Wash. reopened to all traffic at 5 p.m. after a four-day closure for repairs.

During the closure, which began at 8 p.m. Sunday, Combined Construction, Inc. replaced two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam.

Washington Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews also completed deck sealing, a process that helps preserve the roadway and extend its service life.

