Lewis and Clark Bridge between Rainier, Longview now open

RAINIER Ore. (KPTV) - The Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Columbia River reopened Thursday evening, according to the Oregon and Washington State Departments of Transportation.

The bridge connecting Rainier to Longview, Wash. reopened to all traffic at 5 p.m. after a four-day closure for repairs.

During the closure, which began at 8 p.m. Sunday, Combined Construction, Inc. replaced two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam.

Washington Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews also completed deck sealing, a process that helps preserve the roadway and extend its service life.

