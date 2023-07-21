Man who killed woman in 2021 police chase, shooting sentenced on Thursday

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly two years to the day after a tragic incident, 49-year-old Sean Beck was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after he hit and killed a woman while driving and shooting at police back in 2021.

On Thursday in Marion County Court, a judge sentenced Beck to 16 years, 8 months in prison and 3 years of post- prison supervision.

Beck was charged with manslaughter 1, attempted aggravated murder x 2, unlawful use of a weapon x 5, theft 1 x 3, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to elude, hit/run with injuries, DUII, and felon in possession of a firearm x 3. Beck pleaded Guilty to 10 counts including manslaughter.

On the evening of July 28th 2021, Keizer Police were called to a parking lot on River Road North in Keizer regarding a stolen vehicle. Dash cam video from police, shown in court show Beck in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle.

Police say he failed to cooperate with police, before firing a gun at the officers, and a shootout with police ensued. Moments later, Beck drove off and police were in pursuit. Video shows Beck ran a red light before hitting and killing Dietzel, who was crossing the street at the intersection of River Road and Cummings.

Beck continues to evade police for more than two minutes before officers were able stop him using a pit maneuver before beck surrendered.

Back in court, Beck says it was hard watching the video from that day.

“One of the reasons I went through this procedure that we did was to spare public family officers having to go through this, so I didn’t expect that today,” Beck said.

Before being sentenced, he was given the opportunity to read a letter he wrote and addressed the court.

“Becky’s death has shattered my heart and soul. I do not try to remove it from my thoughts instead this tragedy remains upon the forefront of my daily conscious,” says Beck. “I’ve been here for two years and I’m able to listen to my most interpersonal dialogue saying Soul-to- Soul I’m so sorry, Becky.”

Fox 12 found that Beck has a long criminal history in two other states, Washington and Colorado dating back to at least 2000.

