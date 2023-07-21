Neighbors say gas being siphoned from cars in Oregon City

By Karli Olson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors along an Oregon City street say gas was siphoned from their cars overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be named, lives near the intersection of Ninth and Taylor Street said she became immediately suspicious Thursday morning.

“I came out this morning to walk my dog approximately around 5 a.m., and noticed from across the street that my gas tank was open,” she said. “So I walked around a little bit more and noticed another vehicle a couple cars down from mine, same thing, gas cap off, gas on the ground.”

Gas spots remained on the street when a FOX 12 crew visited the neighborhood Thursday.

The neighbor said she knew of at least two others who had experienced the same thing. She said she blames the theft on a homeless services facility nearby.

“Ever since they’ve been there, crime has been increasing in the area, even to the point that I’ve been attacked down the street,” she said.

But another neighbor, Dan Wilcox, has been living in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years and said this type of occurrence isn’t necessarily new.

“It’s been going on for as long as I’ve been living in Oregon City,” Wilcox said. “I got my gas siphoned when I lived over about three blocks from here, 45 years ago. It’s just kids out with no money and wanting some gasoline, so they steal your gas.”

Oregon City Police says they have not noticed an increase in the amount of gas siphoning cases in town, and the last time they received a report was in October 2022. They say they might receive a report once every several months.

For the neighbors, it might not be a surprise, but a disappointment nonetheless.

“It’s becoming increasingly frustrating to the point where, do I need to move?” The anonymous neighbor said. “But then where do you go? Because this used to be a nice, safe neighborhood. And now this is going downhill, so where do you go?”

Oregon City Police said a few methods of protecting yourself from these incidents include keeping your car in a driveway, installing a ring camera, and enlisting neighbors to keep an eye on the street.

