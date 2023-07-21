ODOT to close one northbound 217 lane, two ramps, tells drivers to expect “severe congestion”

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for severe congestion over the next 11 days as they plan to restrict traffic to one northbound lane on OR 217 and close a couple of ramps.

Drivers said they already deal with dense traffic daily.

“It backs up really bad and slows us down definitely. Makes it a headache, right?” Lili Villalva said.

“It’s really bad especially like 5 o’clock rush hour traffic gets really bad, and it just doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” Floyd Danger said.

Starting Friday night, there will only be one northbound lane open on 217 starting at the I-5 interchange and ending near the OR 99W interchange. ODOT said this closure is a major milestone for the OR 217 Auxiliary Lanes project, which hopes to improve safety and reduce traffic by adding ramp-to-ramp connections. They said this lane closure will allow crews to build stronger foundations for future auxiliary lanes.

Some drivers like Danger are already preparing for it.

“I’m sure there’ll be backups, it’ll be like rush hour traffic for most of the day which isn’t going to be fun. We’ve already started looking at making alternate routes to avoid this whole thing, fiasco, just taking back ways into places and stuff including like going out to Hillsboro,” Danger said.

He hopes drivers are considerate when taking those back roads.

“It definitely has the potential to getting a lot of traffic in neighborhoods which then can lead to people start to get frustrated, they start to zoom through neighborhoods,” he said.

There will be a couple of ramp closures too.

The 72nd Avenue on-ramp to northbound OR 217 will be closed from July 21 to July 31. ODOT provided this detour: Continue east on 72nd Avenue and turn left (west) on OR 99W. Then turn right on the OR 99W on-ramp to northbound OR 217.

The off-ramp from northbound OR 217 to OR 99W will be closed from July 21 to July 24. ODOT provided this detour: Continue north on OR 217 to the Greenburg Road off-ramp (Exit 5). Cross over the highway and turn left onto the on-ramp onto southbound OR 217 to the next exit, OR 99W.

Lili Villalva said she already deals with backups on exits that have made her late.

“That just makes it hard for us. You know? because it’s just really inconvenient,” she said. “Just plan to leave earlier to make time for it, that’s all we can do.”

