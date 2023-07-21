Oregon tribe develops new response plan for ‘missing or murdered Indigenous people’

The town of Warm Springs is seen here on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Warm Springs, Ore. The...
The town of Warm Springs is seen here on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Warm Springs, Ore. The massive infrastructure bill signed earlier this year promises to bring change to many Native American tribes that lack clean water or indoor plumbing through the largest single infusion of money into Indian Country. It also delivers money for water projects through other federal agencies. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)(Nathan Howard | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new response plan will help streamline a response for when an Indigenous person goes missing or is murdered, according to officials. The plan was developed by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

The Tribal Community Response Plan establishes a guide in four different areas: law enforcement, victim services, public and media communications, and community outreach.

“When someone goes missing from a Tribal community, it is an urgent and time-sensitive situation. A community response plan ensures that all available resources—government, law enforcement, and community members—are quickly deployed in support of a full and thorough investigation,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “We thank the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for their leadership in addressing this important issue.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, the response plan is specifically designed for the needs, resources and cultures of the Indigenous community.

The plan was developed as part of a new U.S. Department of Justice initiative, as one of six pilot programs across the country.

