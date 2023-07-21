Portland Police Bureau 2022 annual report data

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police recently released data from 2022 which includes data and statistics for crime and policing from last year.

Thursday evening, the bureau held an online community meeting to discuss what they learned.

“Police, they’re doing what they can.” Bryant Moore, living in northeast Portland for 40 years, said. “They’re doing what they can, they want to go home to their wife and kids, and I understand that, but they need to come out and talk to people.”

During the community meeting Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell discussed some challenges and critical problems that he said officers endured last year, including a record number of 94 homicide investigations.

“They’ve got kids killing their cousins and stuff,” Moore said, “and they don’t know it’s their cousin until the funeral happens. We need help.”

Another issue brought up by Chief Lovell was the increasing rates of property crime they saw last year. He also discussed a record number of deadly crashes involving pedestrians, where PPB said 2022 saw the highest number of those cases since 1948.

“They’re not going to pull you over,” Moore noted, “because your taillights out or whatever reason. It’s not small crimes anymore. It’s big crime.”

Chief Lovell said that with the high volume of crashes he believes it’s easy for officers to let the little stuff go by the wayside, “and then when we didn’t have the traffic division. I’d instructed officers to concentrate on the safety behaviors that were putting lives in danger and leading to fatal crashes.”

Chief Lovell went on to explain that due to staffing shortages they’re also having issues proactively policing the community. The bureau said they received 1,500 applications last year and swore in only 80. They also reported that they lost 63 officers, which means they gained 17 in the year.

Chief Lovell also mentioned 100 sworn members are also eligible for retirement this year, leading him to emphasize the need to recruit more officers.

“The drug thing,” Moore exclaimed, “man! It’s fentanyl and stuff. Not cool, man. These kids are doing drugs at younger ages and they’re getting killed.”

The report also noted how the sheer number of overdoses is overwhelming the narcotics unit and limiting their ability to investigate other drug related matters.

For Moore, he just hopes to see more outreach from the police and his community.

“Everybody’s focused on themselves when they should be focused on each other,” Moore said. “Go to your neighborhoods and knock on their doors and find out who they are.”

Chief Lovell said the body-worn camera pilot program will likely happen in late August. He hopes to see a full rollout of the devices within the coming months.

