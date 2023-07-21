Thursday Night Motocross celebrates 57 years at PIR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland International Raceway is more than just fast cars on asphalt, PIR is also celebrating it’s 57th year of having fun on the dirt in motocross.

Thursday Night Motocross has been a rite of passage for riders in and around the Rose City for 57 years.

“It’s like a secondary family out here,” said Rusti Gates.

A family of amateur and professional dirt bikers chasing the checkered flag at PIR since 1966.

“The moisture comes up at night, so you have good dirt all night, it doesn’t get dusty,” said Jason Mathews, Beaverton motorcycle racing team manager. “Spectator viewing is really good, you can see the whole track from the stands.”

Money was flying around the track on anniversary night at historic Vanport with a $15,000 pro purse for the third generation operation.

“We don’t discriminate. We want everybody out here. We have kids that ride that are 3-years old, 5-years old. We have kids that are 60-something years old riding, it doesn’t really matter. Any bike, any time,” Rick Wylder said.

Wylder runs the PIR motocross promotion, and Bob Lanphere Jr. is a big supporter too as his Beaverton motorcycle racing team is always full throttle.

“Longest consecutive running motocross track in the nation! The speeds between stop and go and this track are faster than anywhere else in the country,” said Lanphere.

Green means go for Troutdale’s Gates, 23, who is a budding star at TNMX.

“I like putting on a good show for people watching, you know? Keep ‘em really on the edge of their seats, ‘Oh! What’s going to happen? Is she going to get her? Is she gonna get her? Oh, she went down!’ It’s really good entertainment for everybody and that’s what makes me happy coming out here,” Gates said.

Likewise, Tigard’s Austin Black knows the track well.

“It’s been a local thing for me since I was little,” Black said. “It was always something I looked forward to after school, come to PIR and race for the night and it’s something I look forward to all week long.”

Ryan Martin of Kelso has been running here for 20 years. Like Black, he’ll also be revving it up with the big guns on Saturday at the Washougal National - Pro Motocross Championship.

“This is an awesome weekend, especially for the privateers, you can come out here and make some good money right before you go to Washougal, and this is a great opportunity for everybody and it’s just awesome,” said Martin.

Thursday Night Motocross runs through September at PIR, and the big race in Washougal is Saturday, July 23.

