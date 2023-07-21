TriMet to get $630K federal grant to improve 82nd Ave safety, transit

TriMet is set to receive $630,000 in federal funding for its 82nd Avenue Transit project, they announced Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is set to receive $630,000 in federal funding for its 82nd Avenue Transit project, they announced Thursday.

The grant from the Federal Transit Administration follows the recent visit from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. It is part of the Federal Areas of Persistent Poverty program and will go toward improved transit safety and access on 82nd Avenue.

The money will also fund analysis of the use of zero-emissions buses and the potential for high-capacity transit service throughout the corridor.

