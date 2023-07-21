Very warm next few days

Good morning! It’s been a very warm (and at times hot) week across our western valleys, and the warm stretch of weather will continue through Sunday. Similar to yesterday, the marine layer is draped over the coastline and gradually spreading inland. Parts of the I-5 corridor will see low clouds this morning, but any clouds that form should quickly dissipate around midday. The rest of the day will be sunny and warm with highs between the mid to upper 80s across the Willamette Valley. It’ll be a touch cooler north of the metro area with more of a marine influence, and another mild day along the coast.

Patchy low clouds will be possible each morning for the next few morning, but warm conditions will persist due to a huge ridge of high pressure over the Southwest, Great Basin & Intermountain West. We’ll be on the northwest periphery of that system, hence the reason we won’t be too hot. A pattern change will take place between late Sunday and Monday as the high pressure system slides east.

A cool upper-level trough will start to dig in from the Gulf of Alaska early next week, bringing more clouds and a chance of a few showers. If any showers materialize between Monday & Tuesday, they’ll be on the lighter side of things and won’t put a dent in fire season. That being said, our fire danger will be much lower Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity and cooler temps. High temperatures should range between about 72-80 degrees from Longview to Salem.

Expect to see increasing sunshine and slightly warmer weather mid to late next week. All in all, it should be pretty nice with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great end to your week!

