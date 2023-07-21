Woman’s body found under suspicious circumstances in Lane County

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in some bushes in Eugene, early Friday.

According to Lane County deputies, the woman’s body was found around 5:30 a.m. off Leghorn Avenue by an employee at a nearby business.

Investigators say the woman’s body shows signs of recent injuries and her identity will be withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

