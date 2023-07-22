DEQ testing air for asbestos around old Kmart fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said it found asbestos in the area around the fire in the old Kmart in Portland at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The asbestos was found in debris at Luuwit View Park.

It has some who live around the area wondering if the air is now unhealthy to breathe.

On Friday, DEQ staff surrounded the area around the Kmart. They were testing for asbestos levels in the air.

Joseph Crawford, who lives at Sandy Terrace Apartments, saw the fire as it was happening.

“He said ‘fire,’” Crawford said. “I wasn’t thinking it was nothing too crazy because fires happen pretty often actually around here.”

But two days after it happened, Crawford said he can still smell it in the air. He’s worried after hearing the building contained asbestos.

“After the fact, and reading about asbestos especially, I’ve tried to avoid staying (outside) here too long,” he said.

DEQ said on Friday, it conducted testing at Parkrose middle and high schools. It said those are being analyzed and the results are not available yet.

Multnomah County health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said her biggest advice to neighbors is to check the air quality.

“Hopefully they let us know as soon as possible what was or wasn’t in there, what side effects that may have on us and what they plan to do about it,” Crawford said.

Everson said to be aware of the effects of smoke right now. She said any possible asbestos symptoms can take decades to appear from an exposure that lasts months or years.

“I just hope that it’s not too bad because you’ve got older folks that already got respiratory problems,” Crawford said.

