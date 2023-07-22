Wildfire on Warm Springs grows to more than 200 acres

WARM SPRINGS Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation announced a new wildfire on Warm Springs reservation.

The wildfire was estimated to be over 200 acres in size with 0% containment at 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials some uninhabited structures were threatened as of Friday night.

Due to the fire, U.S. 26 was closed for a short while from the junction with OR 216 at milepost 71 to milepost 96.

For more information regarding road closures and detours visit Trip Check.

The Warm Springs Police Department has fire updates on their Facebook.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.

