Motorcyclist critically injured in Clark Co. crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle in Clark County on Friday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Northeast Hayes Road near the intersection with Northeast Polar Avenue in northern Clark County. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist injured. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital with critical injuries.

SEE ALSO: 3 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on SE Powell Boulevard

Deputies said learned the motorcyclist was passing cars without any lights on. The driver of the other vehicle in the crash remained on the scene.

The CCSO traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.