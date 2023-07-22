Motorcyclist critically injured in Clark Co. crash

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle in Clark County on Friday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Northeast Hayes Road near the intersection with Northeast Polar Avenue in northern Clark County. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist injured. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies said learned the motorcyclist was passing cars without any lights on. The driver of the other vehicle in the crash remained on the scene.

The CCSO traffic unit is investigating.

