Newell Road Fire burns 30K acres, triggers ‘Go Now’ evacuations in Klickitat Co.

KLICKITAT COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A fire that started Friday in Klickitat County, Wash. has grown to 30,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon and triggered Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders, according to county officials.

The firefighters responded to the area of Newell Road and Dot Road shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. During the next few hours, the fire spread in multiple directions, threatening homes, farm buildings, livestock, crops, solar farms, wind farms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline, and the Roosevelt Landfill, officials said.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, a state of emergency was declared for the county by the Board of Commissioners, and at 9 a.m. Saturday, the fire was 0% contained and had burned more then 30,000 acres and “numerus” structures.

Evacuation Levels 1, 2 and 3 have been declared for people living in the area. For the latest evacuation maps, people can visit the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sign up for emergency notification alerts here.

The following roads have been closed: Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road, Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for people affected by Newell Road Fire at Goldendale Middle School, 520 East Collins Street in Goldendale, Wash.

