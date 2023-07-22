Search underway for shooting suspect at NW Portland hospital

One victim treated in emergency room
Police are searching the area around Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland for a...
Police are searching the area around Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland for a shooting suspect Saturday.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police and fire are responding to a shooting at a hospital in northwest Portland on Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted it is responding to Good Samaritan Hospital on Northwest 22nd Avenue. It is responding to “shots fired.” It said fire crews are helping treat one victim in the hospital emergency room.

The Portland Police Bureau said tactical teams are responding, including crisis negotiators, and the hospital is locked down. They said officers are searching the area after the suspect left the hospital.

PPB said NW 21st Avenue to NW 23rd Avenue from NW Northrup Street to NW Lovejoy Street are closed.

Police asked fire crews to relocate for the medical response. At 12:15 p.m., PF&R said its involvement in the incident is over.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

