Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party

Two Portland Thorns players are on Team USA, and the city cheered them on with a free watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Women’s World Cup is officially underway, and team USA took to the pitch for their first match Friday.

Two Portland Thorns players are on the team, and the city cheered them on with a free watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Many eager fans showed up to the event when it started at noon, and far more trickled into the crowd when the match began at 6:00 p.m.

Team USA played Vietnam, who made their first tournament appearance.

On a hot day, the watch party featured food carts with Vietnamese themes.

Team USA will have their next match on July 26.

