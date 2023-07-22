Shots fired near Lane County Fair, 1 injured

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Shots were fired near the Lane County Fair on Friday night, injuring one person.

At 8:57 p.m. police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the parking lot outside the Lane County Fairgrounds, according to the Eugene Police Department.

One man was injured by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect left the scene and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

