Shots fired near Lane County Fair, 1 injured

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Shots were fired near the Lane County Fair on Friday night, injuring one person.

At 8:57 p.m. police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the parking lot outside the Lane County Fairgrounds, according to the Eugene Police Department.

One man was injured by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect left the scene and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

