Warm and sunny weekend ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday was basically a repeat of Thursday: morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and temperatures likely topping out in the upper 80s across the Portland metro area. We’ll stay mainly clear tonight, but once again see clouds building early Saturday morning for a gray start for some. Those clouds will clear quickly once again and give way to a warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Not much will change Sunday, although temperatures might be a hair cooler. The big pattern change happens Monday as we get clipped by a trough dropping in from the Gulf of Alaska. That will lower our high temperatures into the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday, and even bring us a chance for some showers. If we see anything at all, the showers will likely be very weak; models are predicting less than a tenth of an inch in Portland. For now, models are hinting at morning showers along the coast, and an afternoon shower chance in Portland. Showers may linger overnight and into Tuesday morning.

We’ll warm up again mid to late week, but we’re staying lucky and remaining on the edge of the hot system that continues to sit over the middle of the country. That means no scorching weather for us, just comfortably warm and mainly sunny.

