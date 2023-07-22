Warm weekend ahead, cooler Monday

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the weekend along the coast, and mainly clear inland. Once again, low clouds are surging up the Columbia River toward the Portland/Vancouver metro area, but most cities should start off with sunshine. Expect to see another warm day across our inland valleys & points to the east. Temperatures should climb well into the 80s along the I-5 corridor (likely the upper 80s in the metro area). The coast will see a gradual clearing with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day inland, but a pattern change is still expected by Monday. A trough of low pressure will help drag a weak cold front through the region, bringing cloudier skies, cooler air and scattered light showers. Some of the showers may even linger into Tuesday morning. High temperatures will range between about 75-80 degrees both Monday & Tuesday. Rainfall won’t be all that impressive though. Most computer models are only generating about 0.05-0.15″ of rain around the metro area, with less to the south. In some cases, the coast could pick up closer to 0.15-0.30″+ (perhaps a bit more along the Coast Range). We’ll take whatever we can get!

Beyond Tuesday, conditions should be dry. Temperatures aren’t expected to warm up much though. Between mid to late week, highs should range between the low to mid 80s. Overnights will be comfortably cool.

Something else worth noting this morning: a couple of large fires broke out Friday along & east of the Cascades. The Newell Road Fire is burning in Klickitat County, east of Goldendale, WA. This fire was estimated at 6,000 acres last night, but looks much larger this morning on satellite imagery. The other fire is burning in southwest Wasco County, northwest of Madras. We’ll be monitoring them throughout the weekend.

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.