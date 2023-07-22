Washougal motocross rider making first pro appearance at home track

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - Dirt bike race fans descend upon Washougal every year for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship tour. They are back again in Clark County.

It’s a big moment for 22-year-old hometown participant Levi Kitchen. He’s making his track professional debut this weekend.

“I am no superhero,” Kitchen said. “I am just another kid. But that’s kind of one of the cool parts about what we do and what I try to do is inspire kids to work hard and just you can pretty much do anything.”

This is Kitchen’s town.

“I am still the same kid in the helmet,” he said. “I just put my head down and it can get you far in life.”

Saturday is Kitchen’s first race on his home track as a pro.

“I have been waiting for this day since I was probably 6-years-old,” he said.

The reigning AMA Pro Motocross rookie of the year has dreams and desires just like he always has growing up in Washougal.

SEE ALSO: Thursday Night Motocross celebrates 57 years at PIR

“Just all of the little things, seeing the town and seeing familiar faces is cool,” Kitchen said. “I get to sleep in my own bed tonight and fish in my pond whenever I want.”

While Kitchen would rather be fishing or golfing than doing TV interviews, the young man who now calls Florida home will always be catching creature comforts on his rare trips back to mom and dad’s in the Pacific Northwest.

“Just stoked to be here and stoked to be healthy,” he said. “Last year was a bummer. I had my sights set on this race, but I think I am a better person than I was last year even, so I am excited.”

After moving away in 2018, Kitchen is cooking in the 250 class on the pro circuit. He’s shaking off a broken wrist this time last season.

‘The Chef’ is in sixth place in the points standings and has three podium placements and six top five finishes in his two years on the job for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

“We don’t see a bunch of people go pro out of here but there are a lot of families that are into dirt bikes,” Kitchen said. “It’s just cool to see and cool to see how long the track has been around.”

The Washougal Motocross Park has been around the rolling hills of southwest Washington since 1970. This will be the first of many for kitchen

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.