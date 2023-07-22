Woman who formerly lived in tent near Steel Bridge signs lease on new apartment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Housing Multnomah Now started working with people living outdoors near the Steel Bridge a couple of months ago and now there are some signs of progress. Several people have made their way off the streets into apartments.

We first met Jessica Rowlett when she was living in a tent near the Steel Bridge a month ago. This week she signed the lease on an apartment in southeast Portland. Outreach workers helped her get back into housing and Housing Multnomah Now will help her with rent until she can get back on her feet. She says, “There were people out there two years and they didn’t want to even talk to outreach workers because they thought it was all a hoax…now that they’re seeing us getting into actual places they see that it’s happening, and now say wow I should have talked to them.”

Will Kastning with Housing Multnomah Now estimates 55 to 60-percent of the houseless people they have talked with are employable and eager to get their independence back. He says so far outreach workers have talked to about 150 people and 26 of them have been assigned to case workers. But in two months, only 8 have moved off the streets into apartments. Kastning says some of the people they’re working with don’t have any state identification or social security card or birth certificate so the process of getting them to the point where they can sign a lease is cumbersome.

Housing Multnomah Now plans to focus on the area underneath the Steel Bridge for at least another month before moving on to another part of the city.

