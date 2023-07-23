Guide dog ‘puppy raisers’ meet for safari party in Boring

A local nonprofit called Guide Dogs for the Blind hosted their annual fun day at their campus in Boring on Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORING Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit called Guide Dogs for the Blind hosted their annual fun day at their campus in Boring on Saturday.

The event brings guide dog puppy raisers together to thank them for all their hard work. The theme this year was “Safuri,” and featured best dressed guide dogs in a safari style party.

SEE ALSO: Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party

“Our puppy raisers take our puppies at about eight weeks of age,” said Guide Dogs for the Blind CEO Christine Benninger. “They raise them until they are about 16 months and during that time, their role is to train our dogs on all their house skills, how to walk on a leash, how to settle for two hours, as well as exposing them to the world.”

The nonprofit says more than 16,000 guide teams have graduated from Guide Dogs for the Blind since it was founded in 1942.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
SE Powell closed due to deadly crash
3 women dead after street racing crash on SE Powell Boulevard identified
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Lane County was struck by car
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Lane County was struck by car
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
7 winning Powerball tickets sold in Oregon
Deadly crash on SW Barbur Boulevard
Driver in SW Portland crash charged with manslaughter after passenger dies

Latest News

3 women dead after street racing crash identified
Newell Road Fire burns 30K acres, triggers ‘Go Now’ evacuations in Klickitat Co.
Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Guide dog ‘puppy raisers’ meet for safari party in Boring