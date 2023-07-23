It won’t be a lot, but first rain in 5 weeks arrives late Monday morning

Sunny and warm weather returns Tuesday
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It’s been another very warm weekend with temperatures running warmer than normal both days, although great if you want to be near water.

We’ve got a BIG and well-advertised one day change in the weather for tomorrow.  A very weak cold front passes through NW Oregon and SW Washington during the daytime. This doesn’t happen very often during this driest time of the year, but the system is strong enough to give us widespread showers for a few hours between late morning and early afternoon.  Later in the day we’ll be mainly dry, after 2pm or so.

At the coastline rain begins by sunrise and you can expect a wet morning/midday out there.  A 2nd line of showers moves onto the beaches in the mid to late afternoon along with a gusty southwest wind.  That 2nd line of showers may survive passing over the Coast Range to give the metro area one more chance for a shower after sunset tomorrow evening.  This system is so weak that anywhere from the Cascades east and south of Salem will likely see no measurable rain.  Most likely we pick up .05 to .10″ rain in the metro area with most of that eastside.  This doesn’t help our lawns/plants/trees; it just settles the dust. It will also end a nearly 5 week dry spell in Portland.

The rest of this week Tuesday and beyond looks a bit cooler with highs near normal for the last week of July.  There’s no sign of a heatwave for at least another week.

