Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Department of Emergency Management accidently broadcast an evacuation notice to people statewide on Saturday afternoon through “operator error,” according to the agency.

The notice was sent after Klamath County authorities asked the state emergency notice system to send out a Level 3 evacuation alert to county residents in danger of the Golden Fire.

“Unfortunately, an Emergency Alert System was broadcast statewide due to operator error,” the agency said in a release Saturday evening. “The error in the system has been fixed and the alert will not repeat.”

Clackamas County shared the following post to reassure residents that the alert was in error:

The Golden Fire began burning east of Klamath Falls on Saturday around 1 p.m., and as of 5 p.m. was estimated to be burning about 200 acres and threatening structures.

Golden Fire near Klamath Falls
Golden Fire near Klamath Falls(Oregon State Fire Marshal)

