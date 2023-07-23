Portland Pickles launch a rocket

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pickles are taking the team to new heights with an actual rocket launch.

In their game last night against the Portland Gherkins, the team made several attempts to launch a pickle into orbit.

They posted a video chronicling the attempts to their Twitter feed Friday night.

In total there are eight videos of Dillon - the Pickles’ mascot - trying to launch a pickle into space.

Among the methods tried:

A stomp rocket

Simply throwing it into the air

A blowup rocket

A slingshot

A balloon

A blimp

A potato gun

Before successfully launching a pickle to boldly go where no pickle has gone before.

There are just two weeks left in the Pickles’ season, so who knows what they’ll come up with next.

