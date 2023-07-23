Portland Pickles launch a rocket

The Portland Pickles are taking the team to new heights with an actual rocket launch Friday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pickles are taking the team to new heights with an actual rocket launch.

In their game last night against the Portland Gherkins, the team made several attempts to launch a pickle into orbit.

They posted a video chronicling the attempts to their Twitter feed Friday night.

SEE ALSO: Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party

In total there are eight videos of Dillon - the Pickles’ mascot - trying to launch a pickle into space.

Among the methods tried:

  • A stomp rocket
  • Simply throwing it into the air
  • A blowup rocket
  • A slingshot
  • A balloon
  • A blimp
  • A potato gun

Before successfully launching a pickle to boldly go where no pickle has gone before.

There are just two weeks left in the Pickles’ season, so who knows what they’ll come up with next.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
SE Powell closed due to deadly crash
3 women dead after street racing crash on SE Powell Boulevard identified
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Lane County was struck by car
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Lane County was struck by car
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
7 winning Powerball tickets sold in Oregon
Deadly crash on SW Barbur Boulevard
Driver in SW Portland crash charged with manslaughter after passenger dies

Latest News

Portland Pickles launch a rocket
A local rider is making his home track pro debut in Washougal this weekend.
Washougal motocross rider making first pro appearance at home track
Washougal motocross rider making first pro appearance at home track
Sophie Smith celebrates with Crystal Dunn during the women's World Cup match between the US and...
Thorns’ Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup