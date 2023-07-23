Very warm today, cooler with light showers on Monday

Good morning! It’s another calm start to our day weather-wise across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Skies are generally clear as well, with some patchy low clouds forming along the coastline. Today will play out in similar fashion to Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. It’ll be a touch cooler to the north of the metro area, and nice and mild (60s and 70s) along the coast. A red flag warning will be in effect today for the east end of the Gorge and the Columbia River Basin due to low relative humidity and gusty westerly winds. Unfortunately, winds will continue to fan the flames on the Newell Road Fire in eastern Klickitat County.

A much-needed change to our weather pattern is coming Monday. A weak cold front will slide through the region, bringing light rain and cooler air. The greatest rainfall totals between Monday and Tuesday will be along the coast, where 0.25-0.50″ of rain will be possible. Scattered showers are expected inland, but it won’t amount to much. I’d expect to see about 0.05-0.15″ from Salem to Portland, and perhaps a bit more to the north along the Columbia River. Temperatures will be quite comfortable on Monday with metro area highs in the 70s. We’ll see a gradual clearing of our skies on Tuesday with high temps closer to 80 degrees.

The remainder of the week also looks pretty darn nice. Aside from a slight warming trend, we shouldn’t see any big shifts in the weather pattern. Anticipate highs to be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Have a great Sunday!

