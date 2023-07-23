Warm end to the weekend, possible showers Monday

7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a warm one out there today; we saw the upper 80s and low 90s across the Portland metro area. It’ll still be pretty warm tomorrow, too, with highs expected in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

It’s looking more and more likely that the weak system pushing through on Monday will bring us some light showers around midday and through the evening. Models are still pointing to around a tenth of an inch of rain in Portland, with a quarter inch or more possible along the north coast. It looks like that trough dropping down will be flattening out more quickly now, which just means we’ll likely be staying mostly dry and partly cloudy on Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer. A little bit of rain would be nice for our gardens! We haven’t seen measurable rain since mid-June.

Seasonable weather is on tap midweek and beyond. The heat dome continues to sit over the Southwest/Midwest while we get comfortably warm and sunny days in the Pacific Northwest. High temperatures should hover around the low to mid 80s through Saturday with pleasant overnight temperatures in the upper 50s.

