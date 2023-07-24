Beaverton man found guilty in child sex abuse investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man was convicted last week following a child sex abuse investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Rafael Avalos-Lezama was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, July 19, of two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The Beaverton Police Department began the investigation in April of 2021 when one of two young victims in the case disclosed sexual abuse committed by Avalos-Lezama. The victims gave details of the abuse to investigators and medical experts at CARES Northwest.

Before Avalos-Lezama’s most recent arrest, the district attorney’s office says he was convicted of identity theft after it was discovered he was using a stolen identity to avoid capture on an active arrest warrant for second-degree rape, involving a 12-year-old child, in Yamhill County.

Avalos-Lezama is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12 of this year.

