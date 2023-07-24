Bedrock Fire burning near Fall Creek in Willamette National Forest

The Bedrock Fire was first reported Saturday near the Bedrock Campground in the Middle Fork Fire Ranger’s District.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are fighting a fire near Fall Creek in the Willamette National Forest.

The Bedrock Fire was first reported Saturday near the Bedrock Campground in the Middle Fork Fire Ranger’s District.

Crews spent Saturday night and all-day Sunday trying to contain it.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says while there are no evacuation notices, they are asking people to stay away from the Fall Creek area, including all campgrounds and surrounding roads.

