Body found in partially submerged car at Commonwealth Lake Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A body has been recovered from a car that was found partially submerged at Commonwealth Lake Park in Cedar Hills.

On Monday, at about 6 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the park after the car was found. The car has been removed from the water.

The sheriff’s office says a body was found in the car but the person’s identity is being withheld at this time.

SEE ALSO: Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Hwy 26

There are no roads leading up to the lake, and it’s not known when or how the car got near the middle of the lake.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.