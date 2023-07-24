Border patrol officers find cocaine hidden inside wheels of cheese

When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.
When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESIDIO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found strange items attempting to be smuggled into the U.S. last week: wheels of cheese filled with cocaine.

According to a news release, officers intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine Thursday that were concealed within four wheels of cheese.

CBP said they found the drugs when a pickup truck coming in from Mexico was referred for a secondary inspection.

An X-ray system scanned the cheese wheels, which showed something was inside. When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.

CBP said the driver of the truck is a 22-year-old U.S. citizen who was turned over to Homeland Security and is expected to face charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide
Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide
A wildfire burning in Klickitat County, Wash., is over 30,000 acres with Level 3 evacuations.
Newell Road Fire now more than 50K acres in Klickitat Co.
SE Powell closed due to deadly crash
3 women dead after street racing crash on SE Powell Boulevard identified
Tactical team searching for armed suspects in SE Portland
3 suspects found hiding in backyard after search in SE Portland

Latest News

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
AMC 34th Street theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York....
AMC scraps plan to charge more for good seats
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen
The change reverses a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and...
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers