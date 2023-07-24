Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash in NE Portland

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The crash happened Sunday morning at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The crash happened Sunday morning at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Despite crews needing to cut a driver out of one car, no one was injured.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

