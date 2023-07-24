Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Hwy 26; westbound lanes back open

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a rollover crash on Highway 26.

At about 7:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on westbound Highway 26 near Southwest Murray Boulevard.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says witnesses reported seeing the driver of the car overcorrect after nearly swerving into another vehicle. The car then hit a barrier and rolled several times, ejecting the driver.

Beaverton police say the driver, a woman whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver has been taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and is said to be in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed while emergency crews were on scene. The highway reopened just after 9 a.m.

